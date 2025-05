/ Ashlie Crosson in her classroom. (Courtesy of Brett Sims)

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is wrapping up classes with her students and getting ready to embark on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania.

