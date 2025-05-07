South Louisiana remains under flood advisories amid intense rain

New Orleans and several surrounding communities are under a flash flood warning as strong storms move through the region on Wednesday.

Rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding is either already occurring or expected to begin shortly in multiple communities, including New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Hahnville and LaPlace.

Flooding may impact creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other locations prone to poor drainage or low elevation.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for the following areas:

Northwestern Jefferson Parish

Southwestern Orleans Parish

Northwestern Plaquemines Parish

West Central St. Bernard Parish

Northern St. Charles Parish

South Central St. John the Baptist Parish

A flash flood watch will remain in place for much of south Louisiana through Thursday evening. Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and avoid driving on flooded roads.

This story is developing and will be updated.