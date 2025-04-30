Photos: A look back at the fall of Saigon and the final days of the Vietnam War

The Vietnam War came to an end on April 30, 1975, when North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam. The fall of the city marked the end of the South Vietnamese government and decades of conflict.

In the days leading up to the city's fall, tens of thousands of South Vietnamese civilians desperately tried to flee, including government officials, soldiers and their families, who feared persecution under the incoming communist regime. Almost all American civilian and military personnel were evacuated from Saigon after nearly two decades of war.

Thousands of people hoped to secure a spot on one of the last helicopters out, in what became the largest helicopter evacuation in history. Some of the most unforgettable images from those final days include South Vietnamese soldiers stripping off their uniforms to blend in with civilians, panicked crowds scaling the walls of the U.S. Embassy, and Navy crews pushing helicopters off aircraft carriers into the sea to make room for incoming flights carrying evacuees.

See these powerful scenes and others below:

Yves Billy / AP / AP Victorious North Vietnamese troops on tanks take up positions outside Independence Palace in Saigon on April 30, 1975, the day the South Vietnamese government surrendered, ending the Vietnam War. Communist flags fly from the palace and the tank.

Yves Billy / AP / AP Defeated South Vietnam President Duong Van Minh (middle) walks out of Independence Palace after surrendering to PRG forces in Saigon on May 1, 1975.

Yves Billy / AP / AP As victorious North Vietnamese troops ride past on a tank, defeated South Vietnamese troops discard their uniforms in Saigon on April 30, 1975, the day the South Vietnamese capital fell to communist forces, ending the Vietnam War.

Rocco / AP / AP A South Vietnamese medic comforts a trooper wounded in the leg during a battle in Long An province, southwest of Saigon, on April 18, 1975.

Jacques Pavlovsky / CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images / CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images The first rocket attack hitting Saigon struck the town center and set fire to 150 wooden houses. Fourteen died and over 40 people were injured in the attacks. Inhabitants of Saigon woke up to the devastation of war on April 21, 1975.

Nik Wheeler / Corbis via Getty Images / Corbis via Getty Images Desperate South Vietnamese refugees cling to vehicles along Highway 1 as they flee North Vietnamese troops advancing to capture Saigon a few days before the fall of Saigon that signaled the end of the Vietnam War.

AP / AP / AP Orphans aboard the first "Operation Babylift" flight at the end of the Vietnam War look through the windows of a World Airways DC-8 jet as it flies them to the United States in April 1975.

J.T. Walkerstorfer / AP / AP A South Vietnamese mother and her three children on the deck of an amphibious command ship being plucked out of Saigon by U.S. Marine helicopters on April 29, 1975.

Nik Wheeler / Corbis via Getty Images / Corbis via Getty Images Evacuees inside the U.S. Embassy surround the embassy's swimming pool as a helicopter rescues stranded civilians trying to escape North Vietnamese troops about to capture Saigon in April 1975.

AP / AP / AP Mobs of South Vietnamese civilians scale the 14-foot wall around the U.S. Embassy in Saigon on April 29, 1975, trying to reach evacuation helicopters as the last Americans departed from Vietnam.

Neal Ulevich / AP / AP South Vietnamese civilians try to scale the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon in an attempt to get aboard evacuation flights on April 30, 1975.

Bettmann / Getty Images / Getty Images A CIA employee helps Vietnamese evacuees onto an Air America helicopter from the top of 22 Gia Long St., a half mile from the U.S. Embassy.

IMAGO / CPA Media via Reuters / CPA Media via Reuters The U.S. Navy carrier USS Enterprise loaded to the gunnels with helicopters and planes evacuated from Saigon as a part of Operation Frequent Wind in April 1975.