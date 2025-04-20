Cuts to federal grants affecting even non-profits that don't get them

Three times a week, Armando Guardiola wakes in the bleary morning hours and pulls on his clothes. The retired railroad worker traipses around his yellow ranch-style home in Commerce City, Colorado, making last-minute preparations before a public shuttle arrives.

He's heading to an early shift, and he can't be late — his life depends on it.

By 7:30 a.m., Guardiola is at a kidney dialysis clinic in Westminster. The 71-year-old spends hours at a time here, in a room where close to 20 strangers sit in sterile recliners, hooked up to softly-whirring machines that filter their blood through tubes. Some patients doze off, but Guardiola prefers to flick on the television at his station and watch the news.

Guardiola longs more than anything to get out for a walk near his home, or to take a swim in the local pool, but exhaustion from dialysis and severe joint pain makes it nearly impossible.

"These days, I can't do anything," Guardiola said in Spanish. "It's sad, this dolorcíto. I don't want to give up hope just because it's gotten worse."

This – the sitting, the waiting, the medical poking and prodding, and the longing – is his life now. And he's not the only one.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Armando Guardiola in his home in Commerce City. March 27, 2025.

Colorado is aging, and that brings new issues

Colorado has one of the fastest growing populations over age 65. Older adults in the U.S. face high rates of social isolation and loneliness . Latino elders like Guardiola may be even more likely to experience social isolation, according to a 2023 study in the Annual Review of Sociology.

But despite his limitations, Guardiola finds a good reason to get out the door a few times each month. On a brisk Tuesday morning, he arrives at the Villages at Gateway Apartments community center in Denver's Montbello neighborhood, ready to seize the day.

He's one of hundreds of regular attendees at Conectoras de Montbello, a free Spanish-language program started in 2016 with a mission to connect Latino old people to local resources – and to each other. Conectoras started out as a pilot program of Latino Age Wave Colorado, launching a decade ago with around 100 participants. The initiative, located in a majority Latino neighborhood, has since blossomed into a wraparound social group and resource center serving hundreds of families.

Now, with the uncertainty around funding for diversity initiatives both locally and nationally and recent sweeping cuts to health programs following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, leaders have been left wondering about the program's future.

Conectoras doesn't receive any federal funding. Its money comes from local and national philanthropic foundations, and those foundations are receiving many more requests for help since President Trump was elected. Lorez Meinhold with the Caring for Denver Foundation, which helps fund Conectoras, said she's noticed an uptick as new waves of federal cuts are announced.

"We got a lot of emails from organizations saying we've been notified that our funding has been cut," she said. "So we're seeing more people come in, and/or reaching out."

Conectoras relies on multiple non-government funders. But leaders say funding the program has never been easy. Some grants come and go from year to year, and strings attached often require lean budgets.

Most recently, funding from the Caring for Denver Foundation, which in 2023 provided nearly $130,000 in financial support for Conectoras' free mental health services , was reduced by about $23,000 annually for both 2024 and 2025. Meinhold said the reduction reflected the level of support Conectoras requested for mental health services in their latest grant application as well as a high demand for mental health funding locally. Since the foundation is funded by local taxes, dollars can only go toward services rendered for residents of Denver city and county. Conectoras, however, serves elderly from Denver and other metro area suburbs. Meinhold also noted Caring for Denver received about $2 million less in Denver city tax revenue in 2024 than anticipated.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Breakfast and cake is served as Conectoras de Montbello meets for a Valentine's Day party in a community center at the Villages apartment complex. Feb. 11, 2025.

Sydney Byer, senior manager of advocacy and external affairs with the national aging foundation Next50, said her team already faced high levels of demand for funding. Now, under the Trump administration, she expects competition for limited funds will only get tighter.

"Aging is not well funded in America. That is only further exacerbated by the uncertainty at the federal level," Byer said. "Foundations like Next50 who exclusively fund in the aging space have only become that much more popular, because the need is just very vast."

In 2023, Next50 gave Conectoras $50,000 for "general support," according to tax records. That grant expired last year. Conectoras' leaders are currently in conversation with Next50 about future funding – but no promises have been made.

A life-changing venture

Conectoras hosts regional crafts, cafecíto coffee hours and other Latin American cultural activities several times monthly. But participants also return for everything from mental health services to boxes of fresh produce.

For participants like 66-year-old Lourdes Alvarado, visiting Conectoras is an opportunity to escape the daily stresses of home life and her loneliness after the death of her husband.

"I come to clear my mind – of many things, if I'm being honest," she said in Spanish.

Jazmín Muro, director of research at the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization, leads a research team focused on the efficacy of social groups like Conectoras. She said elderly Latinos face unique challenges as they age.

For one, many came to the U.S. as immigrants. Now, a surge in anti-immigrant sentiment following the inauguration of President Trump has only increased anxiety among many participants.

"The rhetoric about deportations and ICE raids, birthright citizenship, all of those things are stress," she said.

Latinos also often prioritize family, according to Muro, sometimes at the cost of developing close friendships. Even those who live in multigenerational households may find themselves alone much of the time while other family members are busy at work or school. Some, like Lourdes Alvarado, also care for others, even into old age.

"I'll get back to my apartment, and I have to do everything that corresponds with it: cook, clean, take care of the kid when he gets back from school," Alvarado said in Spanish of her responsibilities at the home she shares with her daughter and 11-year-old grandson. "That's my daily life, because my daughter works."

Then there are the disparities. Latino seniors suffer from chronic health conditions like diabetes and dementia at higher rates than non-Latinos. In Denver, they are about three times as likely to live in poverty . But moments of social connection can change the course of a life, Muro said.

"Social isolation and mental health conditions, but especially social isolation, are like fertilizer for diseases and chronic conditions that you might have," Muro said.

In a spread-out city like Denver, merging everything under the same roof has big benefits for older adults, who may not have cars or easy access to transit.

"It's not like we have these plazas where everyone gathers," Muro said.

For now, the nonprofit is continuing activities to boost local seniors' mental and physical health.

Back at the community center in Montbello, it's time to play the Mexican game Lotería. Armando Guardiola sits at a long table beside other old folks, his senses carefully attuned to the front of the room where a caller slides cards from the deck one at a time, holding them up to the crowd to announce their Spanish names.

"La rana…

…El sol…

…La calavera."

Tension fills the air as players stare intently at their game boards, ready to move marbles onto the colorful illustrated squares as soon as the right word is called. Whispers build gradually into excited chatter after the first win.

Conectoras has grown quickly over the years, at times straining the program's budget. Nearly 10 years in, the group still meets at a Montbello apartment complex where they've been permitted to host events in the community space at no extra cost.

Now, despite diminished funding and an uncertain future, Conectoras' leaders don't plan to reduce services yet. Instead, leaders have taken cuts to their salaries.

"We certainly can't say that nothing's going to happen," Conectoras co-leader Aurelio Avalos said in Spanish. "We've been working 10 years to get here. To end like this, all of a sudden, it makes us sad."

But right here, right now, Guardiola lives for the moment. He doesn't mind if he wins or loses during today's game. All of this – being together, and having some fun – is reason enough to get out of bed each day.

"It makes me feel good, even though I'm not doing too well," Guardiola said. "Because I see other people enjoying themselves."

This story was published with the assistance of the Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS ) Health Journalism Fellowship, supported by The Commonwealth Fund.



Copyright 2025 NPR