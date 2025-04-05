This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Photos: See demonstrators around the country rally in 'Hands Off!' protests
Hands Off! demonstrations were held across the country to protest the actions of President Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk.
The Hands Off! movement protested a wide range of activities from the Trump administration, from cuts and layoffs to federal departments, to mass deportations.
Hands Off! demonstrations were organized for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists, according to the Associated Press.
NPR member station photographers documented what they saw at the rallies.