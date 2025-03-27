© 2025
Wednesday 3/26: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Tariffs hurt small newspapers

By Dan Boyce
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT

A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.

