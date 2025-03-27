Jazz Fest 2025 cubes revealed: See all the set times

Heading to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival? With hundreds of performances spread across multiple stages, navigating the lineup can be dizzying.

The festival has released a performance schedule to help fans plan their itineraries. It’s broken down into cubes to show the set times and stages for each act.

For example, headliner Lil Wayne & The Roots will take the Festival Stage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. Fans of Harry Connick Jr. may miss Lil Wayne’s performance, since the Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to perform on another stage at the same time.

The masses will gather again Sunday at the Festival Stage to see Dave Matthews Band perform. Luke Combs will take the stage the following Friday, and Pearl Jam will perform there on Saturday, May 3.

The festival will also feature major artists like Lenny Kravitz, Santana, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM and Burna Boy. Louisiana natives Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Irma Thomas are also set to perform at the event. You can see the cubes for each day on the festival’s website .

Jazz Fest kicks off at the Fair Grounds on Thursday, April 24. This year’s theme is "Viva Mexico,” a celebration of Mexican music and art. The Cultural Exchange Pavilion, presented by Expedia, will feature performances by Santana, Banda MS, Grammy-winner Lila Downs, and 19 bands from Mexico and the U.S. You’ll be able to buy authentic Mexican food and mezcal cocktails from vendors near the pavilion.

The festival is bringing back its popular "Locals Thursday" discount, offering Louisiana residents advanced tickets each Thursday for $50. Non-residents can get Thursday at-the-gate passes for $105 plus fees.