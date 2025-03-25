Feeling scatterbrained? 5 ways to focus your attention

Having trouble concentrating on tasks or getting things done?

We get it. Life is a juggling act — and it can be hard to carve out time and attention to finally start that creative side hustle, clean out the garage or keep writing that screenplay.

Here are five helpful ways to improve your focus, from eliminating time-sucking distractions to purposefully letting your mind wander, so you can reach the finish line. For more tips, listen to our podcast episode.

1. Take a deep breath

Reported by Malaka Gharib

Stress can cloud our ability to focus, says Arryn Robbins, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Richmond who specializes in visual search.

Think of your attention like a spotlight, she says. You can increase the size of the beam or shrink it down.

When you're stressed, your attention narrows, Robbins says. It almost feels like tunnel vision. "The fight-or-flight response kicks into gear, your heart beats a little faster, and you might get a little sweaty because you're anxious."

So if something requires your full attention, "take a breath and calm your body down," she says. "It really is your body's response to that stress that's causing that restriction in attention." Find out how to use your attention to find missing objects.

2. Allow your mind to wander

Reported by Stephanie O'Neill

If you are finding it hard to focus, take a break and allow your mind to wander into what's called the default mode network, says Dr. Srini Pillay, a psychiatrist and the author of Tinker Dabble Doodle Try: Unlock the Power of the Unfocused Mind.

This network of brain circuitry is where magic happens, Pillay says. It's the place where our minds find innovation and creativity and often make better decisions than the focused mind.

Get yourself there with something called positive constructive daydreaming, he says. Try traveling with your mind to someplace enjoyable — maybe it's a stroll through an imaginary forest or sunbathing on a warm, sandy beach.

Pair your daydreaming with some form of low-key activity such as walking, knitting or gardening. Release your mind for about 20 minutes of this fun and watch what happens. Learn more about how to "unfocus" your brain here.

3. Eliminate distractions

Reported by Mayowa Aina

If you often find yourself wasting time on social media, and it's making you feel stressed and guilty, set some boundaries, says Sammy Nickalls, author of Log Off: Self-Help for the Extremely Online.

Try turning off push notifications and deleting social media apps from your phone to create natural obstacles to accessing them. If that's not enough, use screen timers or app blockers to make it even tougher to log back on. Are you too online? Take the quiz here.

4. Get an accountability buddy

Reported by Marielle Segarra

If you're struggling to read more or start an exercise routine, you might benefit from an accountability partner — someone who can help you reach your goals.

Research has shown that people accomplish more when they buddy up. A 2015 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that couples were more likely to make healthy behavioral changes, such as working out more or cutting back on smoking, if their partner adopted healthy changes too. Find out how to find an accountability buddy here.

5. Remember, your time is precious

Reported by Andee Tagle

Think about all the people and things you consider most important — your friends, your interests, your hobbies. Then think about who and what you actually spend your time on.

Are the lists the same? Are you using up all your brainpower at the office and checking out as soon as you get home to the kids? Do you keep putting off learning to play that new song because social media won't stop calling you?

"If you're just giving away the only precious thing you have, which is the time of your life," make sure you spend it wisely, says Oliver Burkeman, author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals. Listen to Burkeman's full interview here.

