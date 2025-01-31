© 2025
What Myanmar looks like four years after the coup

By Michael Sullivan
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:32 PM CST

Four years ago, Myanmar's military deposed the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. She remains in jail and the country is mired in a brutal civil war.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
