Louisiana mother, NY doctor indicted for giving minor abortion pills

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Rosemary Westwood
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:06 PM CST
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion on, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/AP
/
AP
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion on, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A Louisiana mother and a New York doctor have been indicted for allegedly providing abortion medication to a minor. It’s the first case of its kind in the state. Abortions have been illegal in Louisiana since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A West Baton Rouge grand jury handed down the indictments Friday for Dr. Margaret Carpenter and Nightingale Medical, and the minor’s mother. Both are charged with knowingly causing an abortion “by means of delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing” a pregnant woman with an “abortion-inducting drug.”

WWNO/WRKF is not naming the mother to protect the minor’s identity.

In an interview with Talk Louisiana, Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said he will prosecute the case.

He said Carpenter mailed the pills to the mother, who gave the medication to the girl.

“The minor child was home alone, felt that she had to take the pill because of what her mother told her,” Clayton said.

He described abortion medications — which can be used for a wide range of routine and life-saving pregnancy care — as “poison.” Clayton said he still plans to seek a warrant for Carpenter, even though New York laws protect physicians who mail abortion medication to states where abortions are illegal.

“You can't hide behind the borders of New York and ship pills down here to commit abortions in Louisiana,” he said.

Clayton said he won’t pursue charges against the minor.

Carpenter is the co-medical director and founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine. She’s already facing a lawsuit in Texas for prescribing abortion pills.
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
