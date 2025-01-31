Louisiana mother, NY doctor indicted for giving minor abortion pills

A Louisiana mother and a New York doctor have been indicted for allegedly providing abortion medication to a minor. It’s the first case of its kind in the state. Abortions have been illegal in Louisiana since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A West Baton Rouge grand jury handed down the indictments Friday for Dr. Margaret Carpenter and Nightingale Medical, and the minor’s mother. Both are charged with knowingly causing an abortion “by means of delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing” a pregnant woman with an “abortion-inducting drug.”

WWNO/WRKF is not naming the mother to protect the minor’s identity.

In an interview with Talk Louisiana, Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said he will prosecute the case.

He said Carpenter mailed the pills to the mother, who gave the medication to the girl.

“The minor child was home alone, felt that she had to take the pill because of what her mother told her,” Clayton said.

He described abortion medications — which can be used for a wide range of routine and life-saving pregnancy care — as “poison.” Clayton said he still plans to seek a warrant for Carpenter, even though New York laws protect physicians who mail abortion medication to states where abortions are illegal.

“You can't hide behind the borders of New York and ship pills down here to commit abortions in Louisiana,” he said.

Clayton said he won’t pursue charges against the minor.