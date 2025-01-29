© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tuesday, Jan. 21: WRKF's HD/FM broadcast is operating at reduced power in response to weather conditions. Online listening is not affected. We expect to resume normal operations Wednesday night. Thank you for your patience.

Super Bowl: What to know about street closures, parking and rideshares

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Matt Bloom
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:26 AM CST
Fans leave the Caesars Superdome after the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Fans leave the Caesars Superdome after the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Streets around the Caesar’s Superdome and other parts of the Central Business District will be closed in phases ahead of Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9. .

As of this writing, two blocks of Poydras Street are l partially closed. So are parts of Freret, S. Robertson, Clara and Girod streets. Parts of the I-10 exit on Poydras Street are also closed.

This map shows partial street closures around the Casars Super Dome, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.
City of New Orleans
This map shows partial street closures around the Casars Super Dome, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

As we get closer to game day, partial closures will become full closures, as indicated in red on a map from NOLA Ready.

This map shows the streets that will be closed around the Superdome between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.
This map shows the streets that will be closed around the Superdome between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Outside of the Superdome, expect sections of Canal and Basin streets to be closed. Temporary closures will also be in place during major events leading up to Feb. 9, including the NFL Honors event night on Feb. 6 and the city’s Super Bowl parade on Feb. 8.

Full maps of all closures are available on NOLA Ready’s website.

Rideshare pickup spots 

Rideshare drivers are expected to be extremely busy, especially during Super Bowl weekend. The city has set up over a dozen designated rideshare pick up locations downtown, including one at Duncan Plaza and others a few blocks away from the Superdome.

A map is available online.

Parking information

Parking is sure to be a headache in the Central Business District during the week leading up to Feb. 9. Regular paid lots will be available, but pricey.

NOLA Ready is warning drivers to follow all posted signs or risk getting towed and ticketed. The agency says drivers are not allowed to park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.
Tags
Louisiana News
Matt Bloom
Matt hails from the Midwest. Despite living in California and Colorado for the past 7 years, he still says “ope” when surprised. He earned his Bachelor’s of Arts in Journalism from Indiana University. He reports breaking news, human interest feature stories and deeply-reported enterprise pieces.
See stories by Matt Bloom