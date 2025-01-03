Morning news brief
New Orleans' Bourbon Street reopens as the attack investigation goes on. Congress readies for a House speaker vote. Golan Heights villagers say homes were raided during an Israeli security operation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
New Orleans' Bourbon Street reopens as the attack investigation goes on. Congress readies for a House speaker vote. Golan Heights villagers say homes were raided during an Israeli security operation.
Copyright 2025 NPR