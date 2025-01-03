Donating blood after the New Orleans attack: Your questions answered

In the wake of a truck attack that claimed 14 lives and injured dozens of others, people around New Orleans are lining up to donate blood and help victims of the tragedy.

The horrific scene unfolded early Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into a crowd of New Year’s revelers at the busy intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets, leaving many critically injured. As of Thursday, around 30 victims remained at area hospitals, and some were still fighting for their lives.

Trauma patients need immediate access to blood after mass casualty incidents like Wednesday’s attack, a natural disaster or a severe accident. Some will require multiple transfusions to survive.

Centers are always in need of blood, and even if yours doesn’t make it to the victims, it can still be used to help others, like cancer patients and premature babies.

According to the American Red Cross , someone in the United States needs blood or platelets every two seconds, and each donation can save up to three lives. But blood has a short shelf life, meaning a constant stream of donations is necessary to keep up with demand.

If you’re thinking about donating blood after Wednesday’s attack, here are a few things to know:

Am I eligible to donate?

To donate blood, you’ll have to be:

In good health and feeling well

In Louisiana, you must be at least 16 years old. If you’re 16, you’ll need written consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Students or minors need to be at least 5 feet tall if you’re male, or 5 feet, 6 inches tall if you’re female.

If you’re ill, have a fever, are taking antibiotics or have recently been vaccinated, you might have to wait.

In 2023, the FDA lifted all restrictions specific to gay and bisexual men donating blood and introduced a new risk assessment tool for blood donations, which applies to all donors regardless of identity. A decades-old ban on donations from men who had sex with men was lifted in 2015.

How to donate blood

It’s pretty straightforward. First, you’ll have to register with information such as your name, address, phone number and donor identification number — if you have one. Then you’ll need to answer questions about your medical history. After that, they’ll draw your blood, which will feel like a quick pinch and be over in seconds. You’ll normally be given refreshments to help your body adjust. You’ll need to wait about 10 to 15 minutes before you can leave.

To help the victims of Wednesday’s attack, the Blood Center hosted multiple emergency blood drives throughout the city on Thursday and had pop-up sites as far away as Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“So, we opened at 10 o'clock today and several hundred people have come out already to donate and it hasn't let up,” Gary Higgins, the Blood Center's vice president, said.

In fact, so many people showed up to the site on Canal Street, the wait time was three hours long. Higgins says there are other options for people who can’t wait that long.

“We also have several other donor centers that we've extended hours around the city as well as mobile drives that we're doing every single day,” he added.

The Blood Center has donation sites throughout the Gulf South. You can go to their website to schedule an appointment at a location near you.

The Red Cross center in New Orleans, located at 2626 Canal Street, is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Whole blood donors can donate up to six times a year. There must be a minimum of eight weeks between whole blood donations and 16 weeks between Power Red donations.

Which blood types are needed the most?

All blood types are needed year-round, but some are in higher demand, like O-negative and O-positive. Only 7% of people have O negative, which is needed the most during emergencies. O-positive is also in high demand because it's the most common blood type (37% of the population), according to the Red Cross.

AB blood is essential for plasma donations since it’s the only universal plasma that can be given to patients of any blood type. If you have O-negative, A-negative, or B-negative blood, the Red Cross recommends Power Red donations, a procedure that concentrates red blood cells, allowing you to donate two units in one appointment.

When is the best time to give blood?

Instead of waiting for tragedy to hit the news, the Red Cross encourages people to donate regularly.

The organization says around 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily in the United States. The American Cancer Society says over 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and many of them will need blood — sometimes every day — during their chemotherapy. Around 100,000 Americans have sickle cell disease, and many need regular blood transfusions. Victims of car accidents need up to 100 units of blood. The average transfusion is about three units.

In larger cities like New Orleans, paramedics can take about 30 minutes to rush patients to the hospital, during which time they might lose several pints of blood.

Some ambulances carry donated blood to stabilize patients right away. Patients may need multiple units of blood once they get to the ER.

Blood and platelets can’t be made in a lab, so hospitals rely solely on donors. One donation can save multiple lives, so regular donations are critical for supporting hospitals, according to the Red Cross.

How are blood donations used?

Blood centers like the Red Cross collect blood from donors year-round. They’ll process it in a lab to separate components like red blood cells, platelets and plasma and then distribute it to regional hospitals and first responders.

Donated blood can be used to stabilize patients in shock and help with blood loss.

“I mean, we have patients that come in that we, completely replace all of their blood more than once, um, while we're trying to stabilize them, so we, our bodies need blood to move oxygen and nutrients and everything to keep us going,” Michael Mooney, a trauma nurse told WWNO.

The blood can also be used to treat cancer patients who need platelet transfusions, provide antibodies to COVID-19 patients and support premature babies and patients with sickle cell anemia.

When does blood expire?