Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:05 AM CST

Republicans won the White House and Senate and maybe the House. Does Donald Trump’s win threaten the future of Obamacare? Israel’s ousted defense minister says there’s nothing more to achieve in Gaza.

Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
