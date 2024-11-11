Morning news brief
Republicans won the White House and Senate and maybe the House. Does Donald Trump’s win threaten the future of Obamacare? Israel’s ousted defense minister says there’s nothing more to achieve in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
