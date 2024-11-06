Where things stand in the 2024 election

Updated November 07, 2024 at 14:22 PM ET

A look at where things stand with the election results as of 1:48 p.m. ET on Thursday:

Donald Trump has won the presidency and how the electorate shifted has come into sharper focus.

It’s also very possible that Trump goes into the White House with full control of the levers of power in Washington. Republicans have already flipped enough seats to take control of the next Senate, and the House remains too close to call.

Loading...

In the House, in the early morning hours overnight, Democrats seemed to have a chance of taking the majority, but that has shifted. Republicans are currently leading in enough seats to retain control of the lower chamber, but there are many close races that have not yet been called and the AP stresses that control of the House will take days, if not longer, to correctly determine.

The House

A slew of House races were called Thursday afternoon, but the AP notes that the House is not expected to be called this week. There are too many close races with a lot of vote left to be counted, especially in California, where nine competitive races remain uncalled.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

What’s left:

Democrats have flipped 4 seats and are leading in 1 other of the 13 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 12 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +5 and Republicans +5 for just a net gain of 0.

That would keep Republicans at a 3-seat majority. But this will change. See the full picture here.

The Senate

Republicans have picked up the Senate, flipping West Virginia, Ohio and Montana so far.

What’s left: Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Republicans lead in Pennsylvania. Winning there would bring their total in the next Congress to 53 senators.

Arizona: Democrat Reuben Gallego continues to lead Republican Kari Lake, holding onto a 2-point lead, or less than 53,000 votes out of more than 2.4 million cast.

Democrat Reuben Gallego continues to lead Republican Kari Lake, holding onto a 2-point lead, or less than 53,000 votes out of more than 2.4 million cast. Nevada: Incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen has taken the lead as another 5 percentage points of the vote has come in Thursday so far. But this race is likely far from being called, as Rosen currently leads by roughly 2,700 votes out of more than 1.3 million tallied so far with 90% of the vote in.

Incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen has taken the lead as another 5 percentage points of the vote has come in Thursday so far. But this race is likely far from being called, as Rosen currently leads by roughly 2,700 votes out of more than 1.3 million tallied so far with 90% of the vote in. Pennsylvania: Republican Dave McCormick leads incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey by about 31,000 with 99% in.

The presidency

What’s left: Nevada and Arizona.

Arizona: Trump’s lead has expanded slightly. He’s now up by 5.5 percentage points.

Nevada: The vote margin has narrowed slightly. Trump is now up by less than 4 percentage points when it had been 5.

Adding both states would bring Trump to an Electoral College total of 312.

What we know from the early exit polls so far

Exit polls will change as the night goes on because they are matched toward actual results at the end of the night. But the early exit polls, as reported by NBC and CNN so far, tell us a few things:

The most important issues for voters in the election mirror what has been reported in pre-election polls like the NPR/PBS News/Marist poll . For more than a third of voters, democracy was the top issue, followed by the economy (about 3 in 10 voters), abortion rights (1 in 7) and immigration (1 in 10). Foreign policy was in low single digits — less than 10% — as a top issue.

A majority of Harris voters said democracy was their top issue. Second for them was abortion rights.

For Trump voters, the economy was most important, followed by immigration (1 in 5) and democracy (1 in 10). Nothing else was in double-digits.

Harris voters said it was most important to have a leader with good judgment and someone who cares about people. Trump voters prefer someone who has the ability to lead or can bring about needed change. Good judgment and someone who cares were in single digits for Trump voters.

Americans overall are in a bad mood. Three-quarters said they’re either dissatisfied or angry about the direction of the country. That’s not surprising, because in every month for the past 15 years, Americans have said the country is off on the wrong track.

Almost 6 in 10 said they disapprove of the job President Biden is doing. And that may be because of the economy. Two-thirds said the economy is either not so good or poor and more than 8 in 10 said inflation has caused them either moderate hardship (53%) or severe hardship (21%). Almost half of voters said their family's financial situation is worse than four years ago.

But there was also considerable optimism from voters as 6 in 10 said America’s best days are ahead of it; just a third said they’re in the past.

Copyright 2024 NPR