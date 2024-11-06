Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter retains his seat in the U.S. House

Louisiana’s lone Democratic incumbent in the U.S. House of Representatives will keep his seat after securing an outright win against four challengers on Election Day.

Rep. Troy Carter bested Democrat Devin Davis and Republicans Devin Graham, Christy Lynch and Shondrell Perrilloux to avoid a runoff in the 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press declared him the winner with unofficial vote totals showing him with 54% support as of late Tuesday night, with ballots still being counted in his home base of New Orleans.

It appears Carter will shed the title of Louisiana’s lone Democrat in Congress. With results in his race still unofficial, state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge edged a field of five candidates to win the newly redrawn 6th District. State lawmakers revised the boundaries of that House seat to account for an increase in Louisiana’s Black population, meaning Fields would join Carter in the Congressional Black Caucus.

Carter has represented the 2nd District, which stretches between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, spanning portions of the River Parishes, since 2021. He has held seats on the House Homeland Security and Transportation committees.