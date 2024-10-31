Louisiana’s latest graduation data show gains for some students, but not all

Slightly more students are graduating from public high schools in Louisiana, but many still struggle to get their diploma, according to data released Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Education's latest numbers show that about 83% of students graduated on time in the spring of 2023, an increase of half a percentage point from the previous year. The rate is still below the national average of 87% a few years ago.

Graduation rates for students with disabilities in Louisiana improved for the third year to 78%, up a point and a half from the previous school year.

The department says it’s taken several steps to increase graduation rates for students with disabilities, including providing technical assistance and support for families, increasing funding for family support agencies, and working to update special education policies.

Students with disabilities don't have to pass standardized tests to graduate, but all other students must pass them, including those who aren't fluent in English. Louisiana is the only state with that requirement. Other states offer test alternatives to non-native speakers to help them graduate.

Students who aren't fluent in English had the lowest graduation rate in Louisiana at just 43.7%, more than a two-point drop from the previous year.

Louisiana’s state board of education briefly adopted an appeals process modeled after those in other states. It allowed students who repeatedly failed state exams to submit a portfolio of work for the subject instead.

Educators widely supported it, but Republican lawmakers disapproved. Some argued it would cheapen the quality of the state’s diploma and confuse employers. Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed the new pathway on his first day in office, less than three weeks after it took effect.

When asked about the graduation rate for English learners and whether different standards are needed, a spokesperson for LDOE said the department is developing better guidance for schools, including resources to “maximize” opportunities for students to improve their English proficiency.

Overall, the state saw 40,930 public school graduates last year, up from the year before when there were 40,648 graduates.

“I’m appreciative of every educator and parent for helping more students reach this important milestone,” Brumley said in a statement. “Even as we recognize this upward trend, we must remain focused on our true goal of ensuring all students graduate ready for a career, college, or service. I look forward to our continued work of adding increased value to a Louisiana diploma.”

