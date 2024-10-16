© 2024
10/16/24, 10:45 am: WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at low power, and our HD broadcast is off the air due to planned repairs. Online listening is unaffected. We expect these repairs to be complete by noon today. Thank you for your patience.

Bloomberg CityLab Summit: How global mayors exchange ideas and change lives

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg, Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:12 AM CDT

What does your city do really well? Maybe it’sbuilding climate resilient homes? Orperhaps it’sexpanding access to affordable housing in innovative ways.

It’soften mayors that are at the forefront of community advancement and a lot ofyou havea lot of pride in the work ofyourmayors.

But how do we spread the word about thegood workof mayors and city leaders like yours? 1A partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies and spoke to three mayors at the Bloomberg CityLab Summit in Mexico City about about the power of information sharing. 

 

