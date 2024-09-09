Louisiana coast under hurricane warning ahead of Francine

The Louisiana coast is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Francine strengthens and approaches the state.

The National Hurricane Center issued multiple watches and warnings for areas along the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines Monday afternoon as the system moved near the western Gulf.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in Grand Isle Monday, according to a news release. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for all campers, RVs, cargo and boat trailers.

At 10 p.m. CT, Francine was centered about 420 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 7 mph.

The storm will continue moving in that direction as it strengthens throughout Monday. Forecasters say Francine could become a hurricane sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning. It's expected to turn to the right Tuesday and linger offshore before it makes landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

How could it impact Louisiana?

While it’s too soon to determine the exact timing and location of the storm’s landfall, forecasters say it could bring potentially life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds to parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines beginning Tuesday night.

Southern Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast could see up to 8 inches of rain into Thursday morning, which could cause considerable flash and urban flooding.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The NHC says water levels along the immediate coast could reach the following heights above ground level within the indicated areas.



Forecasters said the storm surge could bring water between 3 to 10 feet above ground level in some parts.

Watches in effect

A storm surge warning is in effect for:



High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana

Vermilion Bay

A hurricane warning is in effect for:



The Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Morgan City

A storm surge watch is in effect for:



Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane watch is in effect for:



The Louisiana coast from Morgan City eastward to Grand Isle



A tropical storm warning is in effect for:



Morgan City to Grand Isle

High Island to Sabine Pass

Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas

La Pesca Mexico to the Mouth of the Rio Grande



A tropical storm watch is in effect for:



Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain

Lake Maurepas

Be prepared