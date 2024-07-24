Dozens from Louisiana, LSU set to compete in Paris. How to watch
There will be plenty of hometown athletes to root for when the Summer Olympics get underway in Paris later this week.
With natives from New Orleans and Lafayette set to compete, as well as more than two dozen athletes from LSU, there will be no shortage of talent from Louisiana at the 2024 Games.
LSU is sending 28 athletes to the Olympics this year. The school is among the top 10 universities with the most athletes competing in Paris, behind Stanford, Southern California, Michigan, California, Florida, Tennessee, UCLA and Texas.
Beach volleyball stars Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth played together at LSU and will join forces again in Paris. Nuss, a New Orleans native, and Kloth, who is from South Dakota, joined Louisiana Considered earlier this month to discuss their training regimen and what they're looking forward to at the upcoming games.
You can also hear our conversation with Alexi Shostak, a trampoline gymnast from Lafayette, who is preparing for his second Olympic appearance.
If you want to catch all the action in Paris, here’s what you should know.
When do the 2024 Olympics start?
- Start date: Wednesday, July 24
- Opening ceremony: Friday, July 26
- End date: Sunday, Aug. 11
What sports are in the 2024 Olympics?
- Track and field
- Gymnastics
- Swimming
- Tennis
- Archery
- Artistic swimming
- Badminton
- Baseball and softball
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Canoe and kayak
- Cycling
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Field hockey
- Golf
- Judo
- Karate
- Modern pentathlon
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Soccer
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
- Table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Team handball
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water polo
- Weight lifting
- Wrestling
- Yachting
Here's the full schedule of events.
Athletes representing team USA
Track and field
Sha’Carri Richardson, [Add hometown or LSU for each athlete]
3x3 basketball
Beach volleyball
Swimming
Trampoline
Athletes representing other countries
Track and field
Claudio Romero, Chile [My style preference is to just hyperlink the name]
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain
Shakeem McKay, Trinidad and Tobago
Men's basketball
Diving
Lizzie Cui Roussel, New Zealand
Gymnastics
Aleah Finnegan, The Philippines
Swimming
Jovan Lekic, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sabrina Lyn, Jamaica [Missing link]
Tennis
How can I watch the Olympics?
NBC will air live coverage of the Opening Ceremony this Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The network will air at least nine hours of daytime coverage each day, followed by a primetime show highlighting the biggest events of the day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!
Live streams of all Olympic events will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.