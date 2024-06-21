© 2024
Is a statewide ban on cell phones in schools realistic?

By Leila Fadel
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:04 AM CDT

Banning smartphones in schools is one of those rare policies that Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on but it hasn’t always been a popular idea — so what’s changed?

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
