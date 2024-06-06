They loved magnet fishing. Now they caught stacks of $100 bills

Thurs 6/6 6:45am: WRKF's HD broadcasts are off the air and WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at reduced power today to accommodate scheduled tower maintenance. This may affect reception for listeners in outlying areas or with otherwise suboptimal receiving conditions. We have no estimate for restoration time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Online streaming remains unaffected.

Ongoing: We expect this maintenance to periodically impact operations during daytime hours for the upcoming two weeks.