This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Thurs 6/6 6:45am: WRKF's HD broadcasts are off the air and WRKF's FM broadcast is operating at reduced power today to accommodate scheduled tower maintenance. This may affect reception for listeners in outlying areas or with otherwise suboptimal receiving conditions. We have no estimate for restoration time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Online streaming remains unaffected. Ongoing: We expect this maintenance to periodically impact operations during daytime hours for the upcoming two weeks.
They loved magnet fishing. Now they caught stacks of $100 bills
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.