The next legal steps for Trump

By Carrie Johnson
Published May 30, 2024 at 6:14 PM CDT

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts -- the first criminal conviction for a former American president. Here are the next legal steps for Trump.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
