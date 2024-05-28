© 2024
Academic workers plan strike at UCLA and UC Davis

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT
University security officers push back pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Academic workers at the University of California’s Los Angeles and Davis campuses are planning a strike on Tuesday. They’re protesting the school’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations earlier this spring. The workers include teaching assistants and researchers, represented by the United Auto Workers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Shawn Hubler, California correspondent for the New York Times.

