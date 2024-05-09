© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

A new rule might speed up asylum claims at the Southern border

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT

The Department of Homeland Security is proposing a new rule the agency says would speed up review of asylum claims — and deportation — process at the Southern border.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.