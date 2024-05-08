The new American dream might be living overseas

More people want to leave the U.S. than ever before.

AMarch 2024 poll from Monmouth University suggeststhat 34 percent of U.S. citizens would move abroad if they had the means.

Although there’s no official record of the number of U.S. citizens who live abroad, the State Department estimates the total to be around 9 million people – double the number of people estimated in 1999.

What is driving this desire to expatriate? Who is leaving and where are they going?

