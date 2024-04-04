Morning news brief
Popular Israeli lawmaker calls for new elections. Tuesday marks 75th anniversary of NATO's founding. Concrete structures meant to protect the collapsed Baltimore bridge appear unchanged for decades.
Copyright 2024 NPR
