Place, Erased: A virtual listening session with the Gulf States Newsroom; RSVP now

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
The “Place, Erased” series focuses on three towns and communities devastated by natural or man-made environmental shifts in the Gulf South: Revilletown, Louisiana, Clermont Harbor, Mississippi, and Easonville, Alabama.
Drew Hawkins and Joseph King
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Several towns across the South have suffered devastation due to major environmental shifts, both natural and man-made, erasing their once-thriving culture and community.

In “Place, Erased,” a series from the Gulf States Newsroom, reporters Danny McArthur and Drew Hawkins examine the journeys of three towns — Easonville, Alabama, Revilletown, Louisiana, and Clermont Harbor, Mississippi — the former residents who were pushed out and the people fighting to keep them alive.

Join us Thursday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. CST as we listen to the series and discuss the stories with the reporters and people from each featured community. You’ll get to ask questions and share stories about other “ghost towns” we should explore. The listening session will take place virtually on Zoom. Register here.

GUESTS:

  • Danny McArthur, Gulf States Newsroom reporter covering environmental justice
  • Drew Hawkins, Gulf States Newsroom reporter covering health equity
  • Marla Dickerson, lawyer and former resident of Revilletown, Louisiana
  • Fran Summerlin, founder of Save Chandler Mountain activist group in Chandler Mountain, Alabama
  • Melyssa Owens, bartender at Harold & Lillian’s in Clermont Harbor, Mississippi
  • Priska Neely, Gulf States Newsroom managing editor (moderator)
Tags
