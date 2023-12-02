Fresh Air Weekend: Understanding AI's biases; UFOs and conspiracy theories

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'If you have a face, you have a place in the conversation about AI,' expert says: Computer scientist Joy Buolamwini warns that facial recognition technology is riddled with the biases of its creators. She is the author of Unmasking AI and founder of the Algorithmic Justice League.

In 'The Boy and the Heron,' Miyazaki asks: How do we go on in the midst of grief? Hayao Miyazaki's beguiling new fantasy combines the excitement of a boy's grand adventure and the weight of an older man's reflection. The hypnotic story is a partial self-portrait by an anime master.

How the Roswell 'UFO' spurred our modern age of conspiracy theories: In 1947, a New Mexico rancher found mysterious debris on his land. UFO author Garrett Graff links the Roswell incident to the "deep state" conspiracy theories and misinformation of today.

