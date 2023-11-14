© 2023
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST

Supreme Court adopts its first code of ethics. Israel says it has evidence of a Hamas military compound beneath a Gaza hospital. A U.S. government report on climate change stands to influence policy.

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
