The News Roundup - International

Support for Ukraine is beginning to waver in the United States. Republican congresspeople have squabbled over aid for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces and may wind up shutting down the government in the process. Polling suggests more and more Americans might oppose spending more money for the fight against the Russian invasion.

The Israeli tourism minister is visiting Saudi Arabia for a conference organized by the United Nations. It’s the first time a member of the country’s cabinet has traveled to the kingdom.

Protesters are demonstrating outside the Indian consulate in Canada, calling for the expulsion of India’s top diplomat after Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau accused the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of having a Sikh leader in Canada killed.

We cover all the top stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5