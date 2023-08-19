Maui residents begin to discuss how to rebuild
In Maui, while crews continue the search for victims of the Lahaina fire, the governor and residents are beginning to talk about how the historic community should be rebuilt.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In Maui, while crews continue the search for victims of the Lahaina fire, the governor and residents are beginning to talk about how the historic community should be rebuilt.
Copyright 2023 NPR