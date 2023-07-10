© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
News

The Dollar Store Takeover: A Virtual Listening Session and Conversation

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published July 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
A Dollar General store south of Nashville, Tennessee, is just one of about 35,000 dollar stores from the top three chains across the country.
Stephan Bisaha
/
Gulf States Newsroom
A Dollar General store south of Nashville, Tennessee, is just one of about 35,000 dollar stores from the top three chains across the country.

Dollar General opens more than a thousand stores each year. That’s three new dollar stores across the country every day. Add in the other dollar franchises and there are more of these discount stores in the U.S. than Walmart, Starbucks and McDonald’s combined.

A series from the Gulf States Newsroom explained what’s behind the dollar store spread and the consequences across rural and urban neighborhoods. Reporter Stephan Bisaha looked at the plans for further expansion that are in the works and also shared the stories of communities who are pushing back.

Join us as we listen to the four-part audio series, which first aired in April, and discuss the stories with Stephan and some of his sources. The listening session will take place Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. Register here.

GUESTS:

Listen to and read the series:

Tags
News Louisiana NewsGulf States Newsroomdollar storeswealth and povertylistening sessions
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff