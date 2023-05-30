© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Sunday 5/28: WRKF's FM and HD broadcasts are operating normally this week following prior interruptions due to tower work. Thank you for your patience.

A growing number of high school graduates are choosing workforce over college

Published May 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
Students walk wearing their caps and gowns. (Mel Evans/AP)
Students walk wearing their caps and gowns. (Mel Evans/AP)

Everywhere across the country high school graduates are donning their caps and gowns and setting off on the next stage of their lives. But for many grads, that next step doesn’t involve college.

A growing number of Americans choose to head straight into the workforce instead of enrolling in college. Host Robin Young discusses with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.