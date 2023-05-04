© 2023
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

Ukraine denies involvement in a drone strike on the Kremlin. The two warring factions in Sudan agree to a seven-day cease-fire. The White House will announce new policies on artificial intelligence.

