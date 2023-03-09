3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday. Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.
A scandal in Brazil involves an ex-president, jewels and the Saudi government
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.