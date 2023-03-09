© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday.
Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.

A scandal in Brazil involves an ex-president, jewels and the Saudi government

By Carrie Kahn
Published March 9, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST

A scandal is unfolding in Brazil over millions of dollars in jewels that the Saudi government gave to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn