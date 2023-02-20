© 2023
2/14: WRKF's FM signal is operating normally after experiencing technical issues Monday and Tuesday. Thank you for your patience.

1 dead, 4 others shot during Mardi Gras Bacchus parade in New Orleans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Halle Parker,
Katelyn Umholtz
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST
Gunshots brought one of New Orleans’ major Mardi Gras parades to a halt late Sunday night, with one dead and four hospitalized, according to New Orleans police.

The giant floats in the Krewe of Bacchus were rolling down St. Charles Avenue near Terpsichore Street when parade attendees told media outlets they heard a dozen or so shots ring out around 9:30 p.m.

Among those shot was a young girl, one woman and three men, who were brought to the University Medical Center for injuries, according to NOLA.com. NOPD officials said one of the men died during surgery at the hospital, while the other four are reportedly in stable condition.

More information on the victim and other four shot were not available as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a suspect found near the parade route and confiscated two weapons. NOPD has not yet released more information on the suspect or a motive.

Sunday’s mass shooting was one of several shootings that day, with five others shot and two reported dead, according to other NOPD press releases.

Louisiana News
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk.
Katelyn Umholtz
Katelyn Umholtz is the digital editor for WWNO and WRKF and is based out of New Orleans.
