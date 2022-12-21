Temperatures to plunge as Arctic air visits south Louisiana, see how to prepare

The polar vortex is wobbling again and will bring bitter-cold temperatures down to south Louisiana this weekend — just in time for the holidays.

National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Lisney, who works in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans office, said temperatures are expected to start plunging as soon as Thursday night. The New Orleans area will likely drop into the low-20s, while the Baton Rouge area might see low temperatures in the teens.

“There is a very strong polar cold front that's gonna be coming down here into Louisiana from the northwest moving in Thursday evening,” said Lisney said on Wednesday. “That's why we'll see the temperatures start plummeting later that night.”

The polar vortex always exists near the poles, but it grows stronger during the winter. When its usual pattern is disrupted, the vortex slips and sends its icy air farther south with the jet stream, according to the National Weather Service . Some studies suggest the wintry blasts are happening more frequently as a result of a changing climate, fueled largely by burning fossil fuels.

Lisney said the surge of “Arctic air” will travel down from northern Canada. A similar phenomenon occurred in early February 2021, knocking out power across parts of Louisiana and Texas.

But that was largely due to the ice and snow brought by the 2021 storm. This weekend, Lisney said forecasters don’t predict icy conditions and expect Friday through Sunday to remain dry following some drizzles on Thursday.

However, Lisney warned it will likely be very windy throughout the weekend, with wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits in some areas.

“We definitely can't rule out some isolated power outages because of the wind,” she said, but the weather service doesn’t expect outages on the scale of 2021.

When going outside this weekend, she had two words of advice: “Bundle up.”

Both Lisney and Gov. John Bel Edwards stressed the importance of protecting the four P’s amid freezing temperatures: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

“Be sure to cover or insulate all exposed pipes and prepare for the possibility of cutting off your main water supply if you have a problem,” Edwards said Tuesday. “And as always, please check on your friends, neighbors or family members that may struggle with these weather conditions.”

Lisney also advised to keep your faucets dripping slightly to keep pipes from freezing and avoid bursts.

Forecasters expect the cold weather to stick around until Monday when the air will gradually begin to warm back up.