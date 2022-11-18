© 2022
WRKF's signal will be operating at reduced power Friday morning to accommodate tower work. This may impact some FM listeners. Our HD channels will be off the air. All channels remain available online.

China's crackdown on Uyghurs enters new stage

Published November 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Demonstrators take part in a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Berlin on Dec. 27, 2019, to call attention to Chinas mistreatment of members of the Uyghur community in western China. (John Macdougall MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Since 2014, Beijing has singled Uyghurs out for re-education and imprisonment, and created an intrusive surveillance state in Xinjiang, in China’s far west. The Chinese government justifies this crackdown as a necessary way to strike first against terrorists.

Washington Post correspondent Eva Dou has reported from Xinjiang. She says that as the crackdown has entered a new stage — an official forgetting, with Beijing erasing evidence of its actions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with The Washington Post’s Eva Dou about what’s going on in Xinjiang and the legacy of this crackdown, which the United Nations says may be a crime against humanity.

