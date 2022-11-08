Election Day winners in Louisiana: Find out results for key state and local races, ballot amendments, more

Election Day is over and results are in for Louisiana. Voters weighed in on congressional races, statewide ballot amendments, a pair of public service commission seats and several other key state and local elections.

Here’s a rundown of some of the results from Tuesday’s elections. For each race, the winner or approved amendment will be bolded and underlined.

If the races goes to a runoff, an asterisk will be in front of the candidates' names and italicized.

U.S. SENATE

John Kennedy (R) - Incumbent

Gary Chambers (D)

Luke Mixon (D)

Syrita Steib (D)

U.S. HOUSE

1st Congressional District

Katie Darling (D)

Steve Scalise (R), Incumbent

2nd Congressional District

Troy Carter (D), Incumbent

Dan Lux (R)

3rd Congressional District

Clay Higgins (R), Incumbent

Holden Hoggatt (R)

Lessie LeBlanc (D)

Tia Lebrun (D)

4th Congressional District

Mike Johnson (R), Incumbent

5th Congressional District

Julia Letlow (R), Incumbent

Oscar Dantzler (D)

Allen Guillory (R)

Walter Huff (D)

6th Congressional District

Brian Belzer (R)

Garret Graves (R), Incumbent

Rufus Craig (Ind)

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Eight proposed amendments were on the ballot. Voters were asked to weigh in on provisions of the state constitution that, among other things, dealt with certain tax breaks for veterans and people with disabilities. Another affects how the state invests money in its various trust funds.

Amendment 7 generated a lot of attention during the election. It asked voters if they want to rewrite the portion of the state constitution that prohibits slavery and limits involuntary servitude.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana published a handy guide to the amendments ahead of the election.

Amendment 1

Amendment 2

Amendment 3

Amendment 4

Amendment 5

Amendment 6

Amendment 7

Amendment 8

LEGISLATIVE RACES

In New Orleans, the race for State Senate District 5 featured State Representatives Mandie Landry and Royce Duplessis squaring off against each other. The winner succeeds Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned in April and pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges a few months later.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, the contest for State Senate District 17 saw State Rep. Jeremy Lacombe, a Democrat, facing off against two Republicans — West Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Caleb Kleinpeter and physician Kirk Rousset.

5th State Senatorial District

Royce Duplessis (D)

Mandie Landry (D)

17th State Senatorial District

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R)

Jeremy Lacombe (D)

Kirk Rousset (R)

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

PSC District 3

Lambert C. Boissier III (D), Incumbent

Willie Jones (D)

Davante Lewis (D)

Gregory Manning (D)

Jesse T. Thompson (D)



PSC District 4

Mike Francis (R), Incumbent

Shalon Latour (R)

Keith Bodin (Ind)

