The housing market seems to only be getting worse. Is it?

The housing market has slumped from bad to worse over the past couple of pandemic-affected years. However, this darkening outlook is not isolated, but rather part of a wider period of chaos since the turn of the millennium.

In 15 years, there has been a historic housing crash, a historic housing crunch, a historic pandemic-fueled buying spree and a historic mortgage-rate spiral. Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic and host of the “Plain English” podcast, joins Robin Young to explain what’s going on and what might come next.

