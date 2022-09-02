Liner Notes: How Whisper Party wrote a song inspired by a quote from a podcast

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a journalism initiative emphasizing community engagement. As part of this collaboration, we bring you the third edition of Liner Notes, our segment where we talk to Louisiana bands and dissect one of their original songs.

In this episode, we are joined by members of the New Orleans dream pop group, Whisper Party . Singer Jean Preston and bassist Rex Marshall walk us through one of their newest releases, Colored Image of the Sun. Jean tells us how the song was inspired by a line she heard in an episode of the podcast, Radiolab, and Rex shares how he and the other musicians added musical smearing of color to match the lyrics. Then, we hear a live recording of “Colored Image of the Sun.”