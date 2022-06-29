The case against Flint, Michigan, defendants weakens after a court setback

Residents of Flint, Michigan are still seeking justice for the infamous crisis that rocked the city in 2014, when their water supply became toxic with lead and bacteria poisoning. Some died, and many are still suffering the ongoing repercussions years later.

However, on Tuesday, the state Supreme Court handed down a decision that has weakened a case against the officials who many believe to be responsible for the crisis, former Gov. Rick Snyder and his staff at the time.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young is joined by Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

