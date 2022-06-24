© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime women's rights attorney reacts to Supreme Court abortion ruling

Published June 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Kathryn Kolbert argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the 1990. (Kris Connor/Getty Images for Athena Film Festival)
Kathryn Kolbert argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the 1990. (Kris Connor/Getty Images for Athena Film Festival)

The Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, the court’s five-decades-old decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a longtime women’s rights attorney. She argued the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the 1990s that reaffirmed Roe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.