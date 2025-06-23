WWNO/WRKF partners with PBS documentary team to spotlight America’s caregiving crisis

Whether it’s helping an aging parent, supporting a partner through illness or raising a child with special needs, millions of Americans are providing unpaid care to a loved one. And if they were compensated, it would cost around $600 billion a year.

Caregiving, a new PBS documentary premiering Tuesday, June 24, explores America’s caregiving crisis and the emotional and financial toll it takes on caregivers as the need for care grows and resources lag behind.

In the film, executive producer Bradley Cooper and narrator Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Painkiller) both share their personal experiences as caregivers.

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” Cooper says. “My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie…and then to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing.”

The documentary examines what’s being done to address the crisis and what needs to be done to better support caregivers, both paid and unpaid.

“It really is up to us. We can all help raise the banner for caregivers,” Cooper says. “Together, with your help, we can make a difference.”

