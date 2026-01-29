Here to Help: In Baton Rouge, kids get a free and safe place to go after school

On an average school night in the Gardere neighborhood of East Baton Rouge Parish in Louisiana, a bunch of rowdy children run around tables in front of the Gardere Initiative ’s building. Executive Director Murelle Harrison is usually among them, playing with them and asking about their homework.

“So many of these families are here, and they don't have grandmas and, you know, they just don't have the support system,” Harrison said. “We are the support system.”

The nonprofit started in 2006 with a Christmas and back-to-school event for children. Today, it runs a free after-school program in the neighborhood, helping its students with their homework and providing an after-school snack.

The Gardere neighborhood has a long history of violence and poverty. Residents there have often had to create their own solutions.

Harrison became a fixture in the neighborhood, picking people up for a local church’s Sunday school. When she retired from Southern University in 2013, she took over the Gardere Initiative, which was a lot smaller at the time. She had big plans.

Harrison (bottom right) plays with magnetic blocks with children at the Gardere Initiative after-school program on Monday, Nov. 10th, 2025. At the neighboring table, kids get their homework done with help from staff.

“Dr. Harrison had a vision that we could make it more intentional besides the two events in the year,” Bartholomew Riggins, the senior pastor at Faith Chapel Church of God, one of the supporters of the initiative.

Riggins said that even though Harrison is the executive director, she doesn't take a salary. But that doesn't mean she's hands-off. When asked how many hours she works, she just laughs.

The Initiative’s work isn’t exclusive to kids. It offers rent assistance and works to build a relationship with local law enforcement.

Of all these neighborhoods in the parish, crime data shows Gardere has had the lowest homicide rate in recent years, and none this year. The Initiative credits its after-school program for the trend, aiming to give children something meaningful to do that will also help the entire community.

“We believe that an idle mind is the devil's workshop,” Harrison said. “So whenever they're not in school, we need to provide activities for them.”

Harrison teaches an anti-vaping lesson to a group of students at a Gardere Initiative after-school event on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Harrison is passionate about keeping kids from smoking.

One of those kids she tries to keep busy is Antwon Garner. She's also his godmother.

“She takes me to church. She helps me… when I need help.” Garner said.

Harrison was Garner's mother's Sunday school teacher many years ago.

“I have always been a part of her life. (Garner’s mother) had seven children. I remember when each one of them was born,” Harrison said. “She died four years ago, and I still pick her children up for Sunday school.”

The children now live with an aunt. There are a lot of kids like Garner in this community — kids who know struggle. And Harrison knows most of them. Many have her phone number.

The kids head home each evening around 5:30, but they'll be back. As will Harrison, who said she's going to do this work as long as she's able.

“I have a brother who said I'm going to have my wake and retirement service at the same time,” Harrison said.

She says God made her for this kind of thing. And besides — it’s something to do.