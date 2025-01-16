Super Bowl to bring celebrities, concerts and parties to New Orleans

New Orleans’ party scene will ramp up in just a few weeks when sports fans from around the country descend on the city for the Super Bowl.

Thousands will pack the Caesars Superdome to watch the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at halftime.

Other big names, like Post Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, and Diplo, will be in town to headline and host concerts and parties throughout the week.

Fans can meet NFL players and legends at the NFL’s annual Super Bowl Experience and other events around the city.

There will be plenty of events to choose from, so we’ve put together a list to help you keep track of all the happenings.

Special events

Taste of the NFL

Date: Monday, Feb. 3

Location: National WWII Museum, 948 Magazine Street

Mingle with NFL legends and enjoy a tasting menu curated by some of the country’s top chefs. Nationally renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher are this year’s culinary hosts. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Super Bowl Opening Night

Date: Monday, Feb. 3

Location: Caesars Superdome

Fans will get a rare opportunity to hear from players and coaches before the big game. There will be family-friendly activities and entertainment, photo ops and NFL merchandise available for purchase. Tickets are $20.

Music Jazz Fest 2025 lineup announced. Here’s who’s playing The lineup for the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was released Wednesday with Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs and Lil Wayne & The Roots announced as headliners.

Super Bowl Experience

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 to Saturday, Feb. 8

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Drive

Fans can play interactive games, buy NFL merchandise and get autographs from players and photos with Super Bowl rings and The Vince Lombardi Trophy. The event is for everyone, no matter your age. Tickets start at $20.

Celebrity SuperSlam

Date: Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: XULA Convocation Center, 7900 Stroelitz Street

Watch a lively game of basketball featuring NFL stars, celebrities and social media influencers. Tickets start at $45.

Super Bowl Breakfast

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Drive

The Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast is held annually in the host city to give fans a chance to hear from some of the biggest names in sports. The Bart Starr Award will be given to a current player who exemplifies exceptional character and leadership both on and off the field. Tickets cost $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10. You must register in advance.

Super Bowl Host Committee Parade

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Location: French Quarter

The event is free and open to the public. Louisiana’s own Todd Graves will be king of the parade, which will roll through the Quarter with NFL-themed floats, marching bands, local stomping groups and celebrity guests and athletes. Expect to catch a fair share of NFL-themed beads and plush footballs.

Luxury Gifting Suite

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon until 4 p.m.

Location: 1615 Poydras Street

Get gifts and gourmet food and drinks while networking with NFL players, industry VIPs, celebrities and other media personalities. The event is free to attend, but you must reserve a spot in advance and be 21 or older.

Concerts

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin Street

NFL players and musical artists will come together for an evening of joy and praise. Tickets run between $79 and $99.

Bud Light Backyard with Post Malone

Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Location: The Fillmore, 6 Canal Street

The rapper has partnered with Bud Light to host a Super Bowl pregame party at The Fillmore. The beer brand is giving away 2,000 concert tickets through a social media sweepstakes. Visit Bud Light’s website to find out how you can enter.

Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Shaboozey

Date: Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Location: The Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way

The artists will headline EA Sports’ annual "Madden Bowl." The show will feature additional performances by Tucker Wetmore, Trombone Shorty, and the New Breed Brass Band, and be followed by an exclusive after party with a special musical guest. The event will be live streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Super Bowl parties

Founders Live Big Game Bash

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Nieux, 2040 Saint Charles Avenue

Top-tier athletes from the NFL, Olympics, FIBA, NCAA, will come together for the “ultimate athlete-focused entrepreneurial experience and pitch competition,” showcasing the path from athletics to entrepreneurship.

Ditka Jaws VIP Cigar Party

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Boulevard

Enjoy premium cigars and single-malt scotch with some of the biggest names in football. Tickets cost $500 and a portion of proceeds will go to two charities, Jaws Youth Playbook and Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund .

Shaq’s Fun House

Date: Friday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a late-night carnival with plenty of Mardi Gras energy. The event will be headlined by John Summit, Ludacris, DJ Diesel and DJ Irie. Fans can enjoy rides, live music, circus acts and a six-hour open bar. Tickets are $299.99 for general admission and between $1099.99 and $1,499.99 for VIP. VIP bottle service tables run between $7,500 and $50,000.

Sports Illustrated Party

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

The party will feature live performances by Diplo and Dom Dolla. Tickets start at $399.99. VIP passes start at $499 and will give you access to a five-hour open bar and more. It’ll cost you $100,000 for an on-stage table.

Maxim Super Bowl Party

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Location: Generations Hall, New Orleans

Maxim is advertising a party that “delivers all the elements to excite the senses” with theatrical lighting and “unique brand activations” to enhance your experience. Call the number on the party’s website for pricing.

Guy Fieri Flavortown Tailgate

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

Indulge in epic eats from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives paired with cocktails, beers and other beverages, while enjoying performances by Diplo, Flavor Flav, and Cowboy Mouth. General admission is free, but you’ll need to register in advance. Taste of Flavortown tickets cost $49.99 and will get you guaranteed entry and two food items. VIP tickets run between $349.99 and $799.99. Children under 13 won’t need a ticket to enter.

Second Line Celebrity VIP Party

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 from 4pm to 1:30 a.m.

Location: NOLA Palms Event Venue, 5961 Bullard Avenue, #9

Guests can enjoy a “Second Line Jam Session” in a “sophisticated atmosphere,” and dance, eat and drink the night away in true NOLA style. Tickets start at $50.

Community & cultural events

Louisiana NOW Pavilion

Date: All week leading up to the Super Bowl

Location: Location not disclosed as of this writing.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s office will open the Louisiana NOW Pavilion, an “equal parts meeting space, interactive exhibit, media center and theater featuring the story of the state’s transforming business climate.”

Landry’s goal is to “sell Louisiana’s rail, river and road infrastructure” to out of state employers and businesses.

NSPA Big Game Championship

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Location available for attendees with tickets.

If you’re looking for a competition that isn’t football-related, check out this Spades cards tournament that’s open to the public and consists of several rounds of fierce competition. Organizers will provide food, beverages, door prizes, music, and socializing with other Spades players. Tickets cost between $50 and $350.

The All Black Affair

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: The Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Avenue

Expect a “high-energy atmosphere” with DJs, “upscale vibes" and food options. New Orleans Saints’ Jaylan Ford will be the host. General admission is $50.

HBCU Endzone Bowling Tournament

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Fulton Alley, 600 Fulton Street

HBCU Endzone, Inc. is hosting a “fun-filled day of friendly competition and exciting surprises” with celebrities from historically Black colleges and universities.

Attendees can show off their bowling skills, mingle with celebrities, and enjoy free food and drinks. Tickets are $150, and purchases are tax deductible.

