Today, Explained
Weekdays at 10pm
News comes at you fast. Join us at the end of your day to understand it. Today, Explained is your all killer, no filler, Monday to Friday news explainer co-hosted by Sean Rameswaram and Noel King. Every episode features the finest reporters from the Vox Media Podcast Network and beyond.
Find a list of the latest episode of Today, Explained below. Learn more about the show here.
Riding in Cars with RobotsThe data is in on autonomous cars: They are crashing, but they're still doing a lot better than regular cars driven by humans. The Verge's Andrew Hawkins and Vox's Marin Cogan take the wheel. This episode was produced by Jon Ehrens, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Paul Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
Replacing Boris JohnsonBritain's Conservative party is spending the summer choosing its next prime minister. The Atlantic's Tom McTague introduces the candidates vying to replace him. This episode was produced by Miles Bryan with help from Victoria Dominguez, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Paul Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
McMoscowThe 1990 opening of a McDonald's in Russia heralded not just burgers and fries but, get this, a new era of peace and prosperity. The Economist's Patrick Foulis explains how the promises of globalization never entirely materialized. This episode was produced by Avishay Artsy, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard with help from Victoria Dominguez, engineered by Paul Mounsey, and hosted by Noel King.
Wrestling with Vince McMahonThe CEO who turned World Wrestling Entertainment into a global brand has retired after nearly 40 years, amid allegations of sexual assault and infidelity. Journalist Abe Riesman explains the rise and fall of Vince McMahon. This episode was produced by Hady Mawajdeh, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Efim Shapiro, and hosted by Noel King.
Dry Hot American SummerAs the world heats up, the American West is drier than at any period in the past 1,200 years. But don't expect people to stop watering their lawns. This episode was produced by Avishay Artsy, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Paul Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.
FYI those telescope photos are kinda fakeBut the images from the Webb Space Telescope still provide our best look yet at the formation of the universe. NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn and science journalist Josh Sokol unpack humanity's newest glimpse at the cosmos. This episode was produced by Victoria Chamberlin, edited by Matt Collette, fact-checked by Laura Bullard, engineered by Paul Mounsey, and hosted by Sean Rameswaram.