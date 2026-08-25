August 25, 2026: Dinero Washington, Dayne Sherman, Garey Forster

Chief executive officer of SporTran Transit Dinero' Washington gives insight into SporTran EVOLVE, the first self-driving transit vehicles in Louisiana.

Former Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman and activist Dayne Sherman is joined by former state lawmaker Garey Forster to discuss the latest in politics including the state of the Republican party, upcoming senate elections and the candidates, and Ten Commandments in LA schools.

Dinero Washington.mp3 Listen • 10:59