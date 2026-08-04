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Talk Louisiana

August 4, 2026: Mary Stein, Charlie Melancon, Jonathan Earle

Published August 4, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

Assistant Director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Mary Stein gives insight into what's new at the library in the month of August. For more information, visit https://www.ebrpl.com/events-classes/#/events/. Former Louisiana Congressman Charlie Melancon comments on various political topics including the announcement by John Cornyn of and Thom Tillis to confirm Todd Blanche as AG and also division within the Democratic Party. Author, historian, professor, and dean Jonathan Earle talks his latest work, "He Has the People".

Mary Stein 0804.mp3
Charlie Melancon 0804.mp3
Jonathan Earle 0804.mp3

Talk Louisiana